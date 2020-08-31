Have You Seen This? Shark Swims Towards US Coast Guard Mates

HERE is the video of this shark swimming towards some of our men in uniform, the shark sizing up which one's looked good for dinner off the coast of Fiji. Luckily the sailors weren't dined on but what you'll find perhaps funny are two things...#1, wait till you see the big inflatable unicorn the Coast Guard guys had with them in the water. #2, the officer firing the shots probably needs to go back to the practice range because I don't think the mammal suffered a wound at all. But good news, the unicorn lived too. ABC News has the video and story of this encounter and you have a great day, watch out for walleye that bite, and thanks for stopping by.