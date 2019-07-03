It's Shark Week This 4th Of July Weekend

From New Jersey on down to Florida, if you're gonna be hitting a beach anywhere along there you're not alone in the water. Have you seen this video HERE? It shows a helicopter over beachgoers in Daytona Beach who're roughly an arm's, leg's length from sharks lurking, swimmimg by. With an 85' ocean temperature, that's is perfect conditions for sharks willing to see what's up with the leg's and arm's and if they'll taste good. Thanks to WESH-TV in Orlando who have the video and story. At least when you swim in Lake Erie, the only thing you have to worry about is algae, and that doesn't bite. You have a great 4th and thanks for stopping by.