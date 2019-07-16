A New California Car Sport - A Sideshow Shuts Down Interstate

California, where they invented the must see TV sport of the high speed police pursuit chase introduces us to something I've never heard of before. A "sideshow", where let's just call them hot rod classic car enthusiast's, who shut down a side street or parking lot and do burn outs and donuts until the cops come. These folks outside Sacramento went real big and all in, pulled off a sideshow along a busy interstate. CBS 13 has the play by play of it HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.