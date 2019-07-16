A New California Car Sport - A Sideshow Shuts Down Interstate
July 16, 2019
California, where they invented the must see TV sport of the high speed police pursuit chase introduces us to something I've never heard of before. A "sideshow", where let's just call them hot rod classic car enthusiast's, who shut down a side street or parking lot and do burn outs and donuts until the cops come. These folks outside Sacramento went real big and all in, pulled off a sideshow along a busy interstate. CBS 13 has the play by play of it HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.