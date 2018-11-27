Sinatra The Dog Found 1200 Miles Away

Every once in awhile you hear about a pet doing this, then winding up somewhere very far away, like this guy. HERE thanks to WNBC-TV in New York is the story of Sinatra, who left Brooklyn for Tampa 18 months ago and has just made his way back home. This is some dog's tale with a reminder to always have your pet micro-chipped. Oh and how did Sinatra get his name? The 5 year old white husky has bright blue eyes, just like "Ol Blue Eyes" himself, singer Frank Sinatra. Have a great day and thanks.