Singing Music Teacher Shocks TV Show From Home

On the Canadian equivalent of this country's Today Show, they featured a music school teacher who looked yeah the teacher. She's nicely dressed, wore glasses and looked like your normal nice Miss Teacher Lady. That was until she belted this out HERE on CTV. Shocked the daylights out of those back in the TV studio and will probably do the same for at home, like she was. It'll take a little bit, about almost a minute in, it'll be worth the short wait. You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.