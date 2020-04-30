Singing Music Teacher Shocks TV Show From Home

On the Canadian equivalent of The Today Show, they featured a music school teacher who looked like, well, every bit the teacher.

She's nicely dressed, wore glasses and looked like your normal, nice, Miss Teacher Lady. That was until she belted this out on CTV.

Her voice shocked the daylights out of those back in the TV studio and will probably do the same for at home!

It'll take a little bit, about almost a minute in to the video, but trust me when I tell you it'll be worth the short wait.

You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.