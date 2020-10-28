Stray Skunk, Sneaks Into A Walmart & Clears It Out

Yeah it wasn't "The People of Walmart" who caused a disturbance at a Walmart in Edmond, Oklahoma but a 4 legged varmit, and this was "Breaking News" HERE thanks to KFOR-TV there. I get it because where else in Edmond, Oklahoma can you get your groceries, your Halloween outfit and get your tires rotated? There's 2 videos on this link for viewing pleasure as the TV station sent an investigative reporter to also cover this. The poor reporter was probably wishing for the breaking news of a bank robbery, or the rumor of one in progress so he could get off this story. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.