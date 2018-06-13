Skyscraper Climbing Raccoon In Minnesota

This guy's been up and down, hanging around this 25 story building for a little over 48 hours and there's a good ending because no he didn't hit the ground but was eventually caught just a bit ago, lured up to the roof with some cat food inside of a trap. But who knew a raccoon could climb a building? Knew they had super sharp claws but can leap tall buildings not in a single bound like Superman but more like Spiderman. WCCO-TV in Minneapolis has the play by play of this for you HERE. Have a great day and thanks.