Breaking...Cracks At Chicago's Willis Tower

Willis Tower, formerly known to most as Sears Tower in Chicago is probably one of that city's most visted landmarks. And have you ever walked onto it's skyview observation deck? You walk over a glass enclosure, that sits you 103 stories up over the Downtown Chicago. I have, it was a quick on-off for me because I'm afraid of heights and that was enough for me. Well, that deck cracked under the pressure of folks standing on it. They say, oh that's what it's supposed to do and everything's fine. Not while I'm standing even within 10 feet of it and not even on it, from now on. NBC-Chicago has the story of this, oh it's no big deal story HERE. And by the way, this isn't the first time this thing has cracked. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.