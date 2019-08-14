Airline Passenger Flies On A Flight For 1, Himself

It's the busy summer travel season and this guy wouldn't know it. Not having to feel the comforting squeeze of sitting in the middle seat, because he had the whole plane to himself. It's surprising that the airline didn't cancel this flight, Delta said the plane was needed at it's destination for further flights. If this would've happened to you or me I bet we wouldn't be so lucky. WCBS-TV in New York has the story of this solo flight HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.