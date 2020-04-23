Here We Go Brownies! Take Andrew Thomas Woof-Woof!

April 23, 2020
Slats
Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Slats
Sports

I will keep it short and sweet. I think the Cleveland Browns should draft Nick Chubb's former Georgia teammate Andrew Thomas tonight.

Offering Washington a 2nd round pick for Trent Williams? No thanks. He hasn't played in a year, and Williams is looking for $15 million or more in a long term contract extension.

If you're looking to mentor Andrew Thomas, and not put him at left tackle immediately, how about getting free agent Jason Peters from the Eagles? He'll come in for around $8 million. Sure, he's 38, but in my opinion Peters has a good two years left in him and is a multi-year Pro Bowler at the left tackle position like Trent Williams.

That's my wishlist for tonight.

Now, if the Browns get a monster offer from Denver and any other wide reciever needing team, then let's talk. But it better be a good offer. Very good.

I sure like the WR's available, but the OT draft class is a deep one.

But why mess around? Just get the best. That's Andrew Thomas.

24/7 Sports has their review of Thomas. They like him the best too.

You continue to be safe and thanks for coming by.

Tags: 
Andrew Thomas
Georgia
nfl draft
cleveland browns

Upcoming Events

02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
CANCELLED: Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
23 May
NEW DATE: REO Speedwagon MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes