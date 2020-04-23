Here We Go Brownies! Take Andrew Thomas Woof-Woof!

I will keep it short and sweet. I think the Cleveland Browns should draft Nick Chubb's former Georgia teammate Andrew Thomas tonight.

Offering Washington a 2nd round pick for Trent Williams? No thanks. He hasn't played in a year, and Williams is looking for $15 million or more in a long term contract extension.

If you're looking to mentor Andrew Thomas, and not put him at left tackle immediately, how about getting free agent Jason Peters from the Eagles? He'll come in for around $8 million. Sure, he's 38, but in my opinion Peters has a good two years left in him and is a multi-year Pro Bowler at the left tackle position like Trent Williams.

That's my wishlist for tonight.

Now, if the Browns get a monster offer from Denver and any other wide reciever needing team, then let's talk. But it better be a good offer. Very good.

I sure like the WR's available, but the OT draft class is a deep one.

But why mess around? Just get the best. That's Andrew Thomas.

24/7 Sports has their review of Thomas. They like him the best too.

You continue to be safe and thanks for coming by.