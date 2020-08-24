Family's Huge Pet Tortoise Is Found After Going Missing For 74 Days

And he's a big boy ( a boy I'm assuming) at 150 pounds and he couldn't have gotten too far. I mean a tortoise is no hare, just ask the hare. Now yes we do have a happy ending, it's a pet story HERE from WKRN-TV in Nashville. There is a before/after story/link if you wanna see as this slow moving beast did go missing for almost 3 months. He didn't become turtle soup as a neighbor did find him roughly a quarter mile away. Next time put a leash or a lead on that thing. You keep an eye on your pets whatever they are. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.