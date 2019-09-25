Slow Your A** Down In Solon

September 25, 2019
Slats
Slats

And I've taken this route, SOM Center Road south of 422 to get to Grantwood golf course and yes this is a very busy place even without the construction being done there. But it is the end of orange barrell season and those in Solon have had enough. So have the road construction workers and as you'll see HERE thanks to Fox 8, this sign certainly got their attention. I think it's great, however some in Solon aren't feeling the message being given is appropriate. Oh cmon it's Solon. I'm sure a stronger word, or sentence than "slow your ass down" has been said in front of children, by the parents who're members at Signature of Solon golf club. After dad hit a crappy shot. At least when you hit a crappy shot at Grantwood people are used to it and aren't so quite as easily offended. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. 

Solon
road construction

