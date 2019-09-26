8th Grade Student Wouldn't Stop Playing with Hair, Teacher Cuts it

September 26, 2019
Slats
Slats

So the teacher had, had enough. Really for a student twirling her hair in class? After the last twirl out came the scissors and 3" of this girl's hair hit the floor. As you'll find out HERE from WMUR-TV not much has happened to the science teacher turned barber. At least give the teacher this probabtion, you have to give free wash-cut-style(s). If someone needs a color or perm he should study up on how to do that too. You have a great Friday-Eve. And appreciate you stopping by.

Somersworth student hair cut
wmur.com

