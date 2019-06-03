If You Have A Few Million, You Can Own Tony Soprano's House
June 3, 2019
3.4 million to be exact, that's the asking price Hey good thing Tony's no longer with us because can you imagine making a counter offer on this house? HERE are the specs on this 5600 square foot home located in North Caldwell, New Jersey. 5600 square feet that's a lot of house. You can "Danny Greene" somebody and not get caught up in the blast. NorthJersey.com has the story and details in case you're interested. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.