Toledo Restaurant Employees Share A Big Christmas Tip

December 16, 2020
Slats
Generous tips are key to keeping servers' jobs viable. Marco Generous tips are key to keeping servers' jobs viable. Marco Island restaurants are working ants are working to succeed under the new constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants

Restaurants and bars have been hit incredibly hard during the pandemic and there's only so much carry out & to go orders to go around and that just doesn't cut it when it comes to paying the bills. Paying your staff and your bills. HERE thanks to 13 ABC in Toledo is how 1 customer, who spent 1 cent, yes a penny and left a (if I think my math is right) a 56,000% tip. You have a great day, don't forget to tip your server and thanks for stopping by.

