Beach-goers Gather To Watch Space X Return To Earth

And this was pretty cool to see yesterday huh? The 1st successful return to earth in 45 years, more of a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida for "Bob and Doug" as the Space X Dragon astronaunts were commonly referred to during their 2 month visit to the International Space Station. The "Space Dad's" as they were also referred to had company to check out their historic landing in the Gulf, as everyome who owned a boat scooted out on the water to get a closer look at the space craft which was also pretty cool to see. Good thing nobody got hit. Also Bob and Doug knew how to drive, steer that thing into the Gulf and not the Atlantic where Hurricane Isaias was visting there. WEAR-TV in Pensacola has the landing HERE. Next Space X launch to the ISS is scheduled for late September, where they'll launch 4 astronaunts into space. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.