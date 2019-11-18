Bruce Plays 2 Hour Surprise Show At Stone Pony

Bruce Springsteen, probably chomping at the bit to get back on the road, because 2020 this will be reportedly the last tour with the E Street Band. A new album with Bruce and the E streeters is also reportedly done, rehersals are set to begin after Thanksgiving in NJ. No US dates are being bounced around however, there are strong rumors that Springsteen will be playing Ireland and the UK next July and August.

With at least a 2 year tour being planned, similar to what Elton John has been doing this year and last. John is playing cities twice in consecutive years. HERE is Bruce jonesing to be back out on the road courtesy of Variety.com with the story and setlist.

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road (Solo-Acoustic)

