Bruce Plays 2 Hour Surprise Show At Stone Pony

November 18, 2019
Slats
Feb 16, 2016; Sunrise, FL, USA; Recording artist Bruce Springsteen performs during The River Tour 2016 at the BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Concerts
Bruce Springsteen, probably chomping at the bit to get back on the road, because 2020 this will be reportedly the last tour with the E Street Band. A new album with Bruce and the E streeters is also reportedly done, rehersals are set to begin after Thanksgiving in NJ. No US dates are being bounced around however, there are strong rumors that Springsteen will be playing Ireland and the UK next July and August.

With at least a 2 year tour being planned, similar to what Elton John has been doing this year and last. John is playing cities twice in consecutive years. HERE is Bruce jonesing to be back out on the road courtesy of Variety.com with the story and setlist.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Bruce Springsteen
Stone Pony

