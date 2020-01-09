Squirrel Eats House While They're On Vacation

January 9, 2020
Slats
Sep 9, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; A squirrel runs on the infield during the seventh inning of the game between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
News
Slats

Nothing like coming home after a two week Christmas vacation to find this.

Even Chevy Chase never had to put up with this during those "Christmas Vacation" movies and yes this eating job done on this family's house HERE was done by just one squirrel. And as you'll see in this report by CBS 46 in Atlanta, the damage left by this varmit will be an out of pocket expense because according to their homeowners insurance policy, it clearly states that damage done by squirrels, birds, any outside animal is not covered. Now if the family dog did this, it's covered. If you're a homeowner like me, guess we need to go re-check our homeowners policy huh?

Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
squirrel

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes