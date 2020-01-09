Squirrel Eats House While They're On Vacation

Nothing like coming home after a two week Christmas vacation to find this.

Even Chevy Chase never had to put up with this during those "Christmas Vacation" movies and yes this eating job done on this family's house HERE was done by just one squirrel. And as you'll see in this report by CBS 46 in Atlanta, the damage left by this varmit will be an out of pocket expense because according to their homeowners insurance policy, it clearly states that damage done by squirrels, birds, any outside animal is not covered. Now if the family dog did this, it's covered. If you're a homeowner like me, guess we need to go re-check our homeowners policy huh?

