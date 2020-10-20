Whomever Called 911 In Bay On Church Statue, Needs New Glasses

HERE at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Bay Village, whomever called to report that a "homeless person" was sleeping oudoors on a bench needs new glasses. Of course according to our buds at News 5 Cleveland the person who called cops in Bay didn't give their name, but do you really think a homeless person would travel from Cleveland, flee further west through Lakewood, Rocky River and plop down there? That's a long walk. The Fr. Alex Martin is rather fatherly-like with his description of the "crime scene". Reportedly, another Bay resident who also wished to remain annonymous said "It's not Homeless Jesus but Barabbas". ;) Thanks to WEWS for letting us share this story. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.