Record Snow Hits Thankfully Not Here

Now if you'll remember it was a year ago at this time, that NE Ohio got hit with roughly a foot of snow, and yeah we got some over this past weekend but Mother Nature took it easy on us but not north and east of here.

St. John's-Newfoundland-Canada got absolutely blasted, with 36"-40" inches of snow that fell over this past weekend, and that was in a 24 hour period! It'll be June-July-August before we see these Newfi's again.

Now see what happened HERE, when a woman there forgot to close her car window. 3 feet of snow went inside and the video is provided by KMOV4-TV. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.