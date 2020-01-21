Record Snow Hits Thankfully Not Here

January 21, 2020
Slats
Nov 28, 2014; Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada; General view of the bottom of the hill as a training run for the men's downhill in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort is cancelled due to heavy snowfall. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-US

© Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Now if you'll remember it was a year ago at this time, that NE Ohio got hit with roughly a foot of snow, and yeah we got some over this past weekend but Mother Nature took it easy on us but not north and east of here.

St. John's-Newfoundland-Canada got absolutely blasted, with 36"-40" inches of snow that fell over this past weekend, and that was in a 24 hour period! It'll be June-July-August before we see these Newfi's again.

Now see what happened HERE, when a woman there forgot to close her car window. 3 feet of snow went inside and the video is provided by KMOV4-TV. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

