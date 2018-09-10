2 Attack Mother Over Listening To Browns-Steelers OT Game

While you were getting soaked at the stadium watching yesterday's Browns - Steelers game, outside Pittsburgh a daughter and a grand daughter attack mom over watching, listening to the game way too loud for their liking. So while you were perhaps celebrating that 21-21 overtime tie, they I'm assuming did not. Tell you that daughter and grand daughter are evil if you ask me. Thanks to WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh who have the story HERE. Have a great day and hey at least we didn't lose Sunday.