Steph Curry Seta NBA Finals Record For 3's, Cavs Lose Game 2

There was no dribbling the basketball the wrong way drama like we saw in Game 1, but there was historic drama from the player we love to hate, Steph Curry. Who made an NBA Finals record by hitting nine 3 pointers in last night's 122-103 Golden State win over the Cavs. Like we needed another reason to hate Steph Curry but God was he on and you have to admit, you have to give him his due. Thanks to the Sporting News who have all of the Game 2 tragedy HERE.

