Teddy Bear Takes Foul Ball @ MLB Game In The Head

At last night's Arizona Diamondbacks at Oakland A's baseball game this guy should've brought his mitt to the game. See instead of cardboard cut outs of humans you've been seeing in attendance say at Tribe games, in Oakland they had giant teddy bears in the seats and as you'll see HERE thanks to mlb.com, this had to hurt. But the bear shook it off, rubbed some dirt on it, took a sip of his $10 beer and continued to enjoy the game. Tough baseball fan this bear is and hopefully he didn't curse like Ted, from the Ted movies but who could blame him. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. See you Monday morning at 5:30.