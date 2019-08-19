Woman Goes To Hospital For Kidney Stones, Delivers Triplets Instead
I just don't know how this is physically possible, not knowing that you're 34 weeks pregnant as was the case HERE where a South Dakota woman first thought she had kidney stones. Well they're bigger than a kidney stone and triplet daughters instead. Mom's still in shock, the kids are overjoyed and dad still doesn't know what's happening. KOTA-TV gives us this amazing story. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.