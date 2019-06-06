The Un-Edible HS Graduation Cake That Was Served

I've never heard of a cake mix up or mess up like what happened HERE in Pasadena, Texas. So a mom orders a graduation cake from Walmart. So they mess that up and offer a do over. Problem was on that mulligan try, the cake although looking nice and pretty was evidently a display cake. One that was made of styrofoam and you certainly can't serve that at the graduation party. Definitely a graduation to remember for them. Maybe next time, go to a place that has the word "bakery" on the front of it next time? KPRC-TV in Houston we thank them for the story. You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and Happy Friday-Eve.