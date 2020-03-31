Food Delivery, Done By The Dog

March 31, 2020
Slats
As MLK Center staff dish out prepared food into containers, reheating instructions are written on top of each meal to ensure food safety on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mlk Center Coronavirus Help Food Delivery

News
Slats

With this new, working from home thing schedule that we're all into right now, you know what I look forward to every Friday? Carry out-to go food delivery. If you wanna switch it up with that delivery guy that you now know on a first name basis, HERE in Colorado Springs, Colorado the dog does it. Probably works cheap, just wants to hear a few "good boy's". As a tip if you're a cheap skate but it's therapeutic for the next door neighbor who's in quarantine. KKTV in Colorado Springs has the story of Sunny the doggie delivery dude. This dog is probably loving the change in routine. How many times can you go for the same W-A-L-K around the block or neighborhood? That's what my dog Bucky has explained to me. During our now four, five daily walks. You have a great day, stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

sunny dog food delivery
kktv.com
Coronavirus

