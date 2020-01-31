Super Bowl 54 Game Preview & Pick

So finally we hope, we'll have an entertaining game to get that sour taste of last year's Patriots-Rams game out of our mouths.

A haltime show with Shakira and J-Lo sounds equally entertaining too. I wonder how many costume changes those two ladies will do in ten minutes. But Vegas oddsmakers haven't moved on this point spread, where all are still sitting on the Chiefs as a 1 point favorite, the over-under is around 55. Like we did during the Browns season we'll use scoresandstats.com for their look at the game HERE.

You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by. And hope you have next Monday off too ;)