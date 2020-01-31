Super Bowl 54 Game Preview & Pick

January 31, 2020
Slats
Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artists Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez (right) during the Super Bowl LIV halftime talent show press conference at Hilton Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Slats
So finally we hope, we'll have an entertaining game to get that sour taste of last year's Patriots-Rams game out of our mouths.

A haltime show with Shakira and J-Lo sounds equally entertaining too. I wonder how many costume changes those two ladies will do in ten minutes. But Vegas oddsmakers haven't moved on this point spread, where all are still sitting on the Chiefs as a 1 point favorite, the over-under is around 55. Like we did during the Browns season we'll use scoresandstats.com for their look at the game HERE.

You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by. And hope you have next Monday off too ;)

Super Bowl 54
kansas city chiefs
San Francisco 49ers

