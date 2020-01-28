A Subdued Super Bowl 54 Opening Night In Miami

January 28, 2020
Slats
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports

© Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Slats
Sports

Usually at what was once called Super Bowl Media Day, "journalists", that word loosely termed, would decend upon players from both teams and ask whacko questions so they too, could bask in some 15 minutes of fame.

Not this time, given that the sports world was rocked with the passing of Kobe Bryant, there were no "if you were a tree in the forest what kind of tree would you be" questions. All questions asked were either about the big game and what did Kobe Bryant mean to you.

The NFL's "Opening Night" was held last night in Miami and CBS Miami has the festivities HERE for you. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Super Bowl 54

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes