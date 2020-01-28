A Subdued Super Bowl 54 Opening Night In Miami

Usually at what was once called Super Bowl Media Day, "journalists", that word loosely termed, would decend upon players from both teams and ask whacko questions so they too, could bask in some 15 minutes of fame.

Not this time, given that the sports world was rocked with the passing of Kobe Bryant, there were no "if you were a tree in the forest what kind of tree would you be" questions. All questions asked were either about the big game and what did Kobe Bryant mean to you.

The NFL's "Opening Night" was held last night in Miami and CBS Miami has the festivities HERE for you. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.