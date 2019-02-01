Super Bowl LIII Preview & Prediction

So finally here we are, get the chip and dip and wings and bevy's ready, time to over indulge for Super Bowl LIII. Can New England win it's 6th Super Bowl? Can the Los Angeles Rams make some history by having head coach Sean McVay become the youngest ever to win a title? The Vegas guys have the Patriots still at a 2 1/2 point favorite and although a lot are seeing a close game I'm seeing a blowout, New England wins by 21. Why? We haven't had a boring game in a while. And ever since New England began it's post season march, they've played with a feeling disrespected chip on their shoulder, like how our Baker Mayfield plays. Quarterback Tom Brady leads the Pats charge and he and head coach Bill Belicheck have been quite vocal during the week heading up to Sunday. Brady especially who's already said nope, I'm not done and am coming back next year, after we win. Since none of you thought we deserved to be in Atlanta.

