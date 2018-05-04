Surprising Cavs Take Game 2 In Toronto

I don't think anyone saw this coming. Not being up by two games. And for the 2nd game in a row it wasn't the all LeBron James show. Yes James scored 43 points in Game 2 but who thought Kevin Love, he with the sprained thumb, playing still with one working hand puts in 31 points, grabs 11 rebounds Did Cavs trainers shoot him up like a horse that's running in tomorrow's Kentucky Derby?

Toronto is in trouble. Are they in trouble like...um...is anyone thinking about something that has a long wooden handle, that has whicker bristles on the end of it trouble like the Raptors had applied to them last year by the Cavaliers in the eastern conference semi finals? Ryan Wolstat from the Toronto Sun has his doubts on the Raptors pulling this out HERE.

You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.