1 Hungry Beaver Has Helped Destroy Homes Here

And this busy beaver is a repeat offender HERE in British Columbia, Canada. CTV in Vancouver shares the story of this varmit who like humans, is also eating too much during the pandemic. Now while a human might break a bathroom scale after adding on that Covid 10-15-20 pounds, this beaver's appetitie has caused the trees he's eating to crash through the roof of houses. As you'll see and hear, Canadians are still a peaceful sort. Even though mulitple homeowners there have suffered damage, they want a peaceful solution where the critter is captured and relocated, not given a capital punishment sentence. If that happened here that beaver would be mounted on the wall next to the deer that ate your schrubs. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.