Police Ask Residents To Please Wear Pants When Getting Mail

April 20, 2020
Slats
I'm not judging but maybe a few have tried to do this rather stealthily, venturing out with not a lot of clothes on when getting the paper, provided you still get one, in the morning.

That's a stealth early-morning mission in doing that, but in Taneytown, Maryland, they've seen a few who venture out in broad daylight to get the mail, minus wearing their pants.

Not a lot of cloud cover of darkness there.

Where that town's police force asks, or rather reminds, residents to please wear some pants. This story certainly has the neighbors talking (thanks to WMAR-TV in Baltimore.)

So wash your hands and wear your pants. You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

