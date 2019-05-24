Who Wants To Drive A Tank This Weekend?

So here it is, Memorial Day Weekend, the official start of summer and what do you have planned? Hitting the Islands? Grilling and just chilling? Since we honor our nation's Veterans this is something perhaps a Vet would like to, drive a tank. Maybe again for them. Fox 13 in Tampa have the story HERE of a place called Tank America in Melbourne, Florida. Where you can do such a thing and crush cars, drive through the mud. A bachelor party was even held there. Sounds like a blast. You have a great, safe Memorial Day Weekend. Thanks for stopping by.