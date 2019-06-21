Bear Sighting, A Big Stuffed 1 On Woman's Car

"Teddy" as in yes that's his name and he is indeed a huge teddy bear was spotted during rush hour traffic in Houston, tied to the roof of a Toyota driven by a woman who was moving, and had no room for "Teddy" inside the car. So her man as you'll hear her speak fondly of "Teddy" HERE thanks to ABC 13 was draped over the roof and trunk of her car. Yes, "Teddy" gets her, no word yet on how into her "Teddy" is. He was speaking much just smiling. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See you Monday morning at 5:30 and appreciate it.