Covid Scare For Titans-Vikings, Will There Be More?

September 30, 2020
Slats
Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Slats
Sports

These 2 teams played last Sunday, and the Covid score so far on this is Tennessee 8 ( 3 players, 5 staffers testing positive) and Minnesota 0, with the Vikings so far not having anyone test positive for the virus. But doesn't this sound rather similar to what happened when baseball started up this past July? 2 teams, Miami and Philadelphia played each other early in the season, it was the Miami Marlins that had a virus breakout forcing both teams to stay put for 14 days to let the virus run it's course. WKRN-TV in Nashville has the latest HERE. You continue to stay safe, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
wkrn.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with JC Tretter and Jamie Gillan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes