Covid Scare For Titans-Vikings, Will There Be More?

These 2 teams played last Sunday, and the Covid score so far on this is Tennessee 8 ( 3 players, 5 staffers testing positive) and Minnesota 0, with the Vikings so far not having anyone test positive for the virus. But doesn't this sound rather similar to what happened when baseball started up this past July? 2 teams, Miami and Philadelphia played each other early in the season, it was the Miami Marlins that had a virus breakout forcing both teams to stay put for 14 days to let the virus run it's course. WKRN-TV in Nashville has the latest HERE. You continue to stay safe, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.