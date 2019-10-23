Texas Woman Gives Birth During Tornado Warning

October 23, 2019
Slats

The Dallas area this past weekend experienced some tornadoes touching down and that didn't stop this baby from entering the world, as a curious kid who wanted out to see what's up with this storm. Mom was ready for this too since what is the normal pregnancy 39-40 weeks? Mom had just completed 41 and she was ready for this event to happen tornado or not. Btw- Mom gave birth during a power outage, illuminated by candlelight, she gave birth in the hospital laundry room. CBS Dallas has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

