Texas Woman Gives Birth During Tornado Warning

The Dallas area this past weekend experienced some tornadoes touching down and that didn't stop this baby from entering the world, as a curious kid who wanted out to see what's up with this storm. Mom was ready for this too since what is the normal pregnancy 39-40 weeks? Mom had just completed 41 and she was ready for this event to happen tornado or not. Btw- Mom gave birth during a power outage, illuminated by candlelight, she gave birth in the hospital laundry room. CBS Dallas has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.