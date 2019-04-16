Dog Swims To Safety, 130 Miles Out To Sea

This is just an amazing story HERE courtesy of the BBC. Thai oil rig workers are working on a platform 130 miles out and hear and see this dog who's perched underneath the rig platform. How did it get there? Haven't a clue but the early betting reason is that this dog feel off a ship, a pleasure cruise because you don't think in what looks like your normal mixed breed dog swam out to an oil rig 130 miles off shore? Do ya? More good news, one of the oil rig workers is gonna rescue the dog for himself. Hey they find you right? Regardless of how the dog made it out to the rig I gotta good name for him, Michael Phelps. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.