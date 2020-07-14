UK Pub Installs Electric Fence For Social Distancing

So are the customers also required to wear a collar like your dog does if you have an invisible fence in the yard? No, this is an electric fence that you can see before you feel it and maybe this is what we need so we can keep the bars open in Ohio so we don't wind up like California which just shut down all bars, restaurants and ALL things indoors due to a spike in new virus cases there. The BBC HERE has the pretty funny interview with the pub owner who says, sure it's funny now but I can turn this sucker on and it won't be so funny after you get that shock. So yeah keep your social distance and mask up while you're at it. Okay, guess we're back saying "stay safe" again, and thanks for stopping by.