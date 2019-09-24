600,000 Passengers Stranded As Airline Goes Broke

September 24, 2019
Slats
150,000 tourists stranded after Thomas Cook tour company collapses

Slats

This company, Thomas Cook which has been in business since 1841 delivered passengers as if it was 178 years ago, meaning a lot didn't get to their destinations via a plane. Maybe you're familiar with what happened with Wow Airlines who used to fly from Hopkins, the discount carrier who simply just pulled the plug on their business in 2017 and they too stranded travelers, but not to the number of 600,000 like what happened HERE. The BBC gives us the latest in what they're calling the biggest rescue operation of people since the Battle of Dunkirk during World War II. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

 

Thomas Cook
