2 Stoners Find Live Tiger In House

I wonder if these 2 guys had ever seen the 1st "Hangover" movie? Their day started off rather well, hey let's go smoke some weed inside this abandoned house we know off, it'll be sweet. No-one will bother us and who's bringing the Doritos, you or me? Nothing like a buzzkill of finding a fully grown, 350 pound female tiger in the garage. What's next? Mike Tyson shows up and plays drums on your face during that "In The Air Tonight" song by Phil Collins? Good news for animal lovers since "Tigers Lives Matter", this female will live at a State of Texas refuge for tigers. And Houston cops have now named her "Tyson". Cute and it makes sense. ABC-13 in Houston has the story HERE.

