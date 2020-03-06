Tito's Vodka Warns That It Should Not Be Used As A Hand Sanitizer

March 6, 2020
A Titos Vodka bartender places mix drinks to be sampled at the azcentral A Titos Vodka bartender places mix drinks to be sampled at the azcentral Wine andWine and Food Experience near Scottsdale on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Cent02 77tnrn0trhtaj3bofrw Original

© Eli Imadali/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With this cmon let's call this for what it is, this unnecessary panic over the Corona-Virus in this country, people are buying out stores of hand sanitizers and surgical masks to protect themselves. When you know if you just simply washed your hands more often that's the best protection period.

But fear like misery loves company and since there's a shortage of hand sanitizer some have been resorting to more desperate means, yes...some are washing their hands with Tito's brand vodka to protect themselves. Tito's issued a stop this and sorry, it's not gonna help. So use Tito's for what it's made for. Take a bottle out of the freezer, add a couple of ice cubes and maybe a lemon. And drink it.

KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas where Tito's is proudly made...for drinking has the story HERE. And also if you need a refresher on what products, other than vodka that will protect you from this Corona-Virus. Y

ou have a great weekend, Don't forget to wash your hands and thanks for stopping by.

