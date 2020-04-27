Tom Hanks Helps Out 8 Year Old Named Corona

Bullying now is nothing like when I was going to school and it didn't take a break for this 8-year-old boy with the first name of Corona.

Corona lives in Australia, and if you remember, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were quarrantined in Australiam which put the first celebrity face to the virus back in March.

Hanks found out Corona was being bullied online and came to the kid's aid to lend a warm note, and an ancient contraption that was made by Smith-Corona.

A very sweet story on how the Oscar-winning actor and Corona got together.

Now Corona's dad has some work to do, teaching his son how to work this contraption that has typing keys and stuff.

