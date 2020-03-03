Devastating Tornadoes Strike Nashville

This story HERE kinda strikes a little home for me.

I lived and worked in Nashville from 1988-92 and loved it, because yes it's "Music City USA". A recording and music town like New York and Los Angeles but in Nashvile which they're fond of saying, "In New York and LA they say no. Here we say no thank you". Plus to give you the topography of the area, when a storm hits there the city of Nashville sits basically in a big bowl. When a storm like this tornado just whirls it's way until it can get out. Which as WSMV in Nashville shows this tornado decended on Downtown Nashville, then headed east a good 20 miles. It is spring, that's when we see these violent storms even in NE Ohio. Some of these pictures aren't kind to tell ya the truth. WSMV also has video on this link which shows this tornado coming through Nashville shortly before 1 am, this morning. Don't think they'll be any parties along Lower Broad I'm afraid.

