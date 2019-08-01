Trevor Bauer Shows Up At Tribe Game, Talks Trade

And what a surprise this was. The Indians are playing Houston last night at The Jake, Trevor Bauer buys a ticket and walks in like a normal fan to watch the game. Bauer dressed in shorts, plain white t-shirt and a back pack that made it through security then casually sat and watched the game somewhere along the 3rd base side. Then once reporters found that Bauer was at the game, asked if he'd like to speak about getting traded to the Reds, his years with Cleveland and oh what about that ball he launched over the center field fence this past Sunday in Kansas City? Trevor abliged and Fox 8 has that HERE. Gonna miss Bauer, even with all of his quirks and drones he was certainly for real. Thanks for stopping by and Happy Friday-Eve.