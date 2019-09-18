Trumbull Cty Sheriff's Looking For 2 Fast Amish Guys

September 18, 2019
Slats
An Amish man drives his buggy down Pearsons Corner Road in Dover, De. in the late afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.Wil Amish Project Grave

© Jennifer Corbett, The News Journal

Slats

And it must be "Rumspringa" time in Amish country again because look what a couple of dude's named Eli or Samuel did HERE courtesy of Fox 8. And you gotta check out the hot rod 4 wheeler pulled by a trusty horse, probably named Eli or Samuel with an 8 cylinder under the hood. Complete with a big, bad ass sound system, wonder if that was horse powered too. What boggles my mind is these 2 Amish guys got away, out ran the cops. How you say? Beats me except if you were doubled over, laughing as hard as these sheriff's were probably were, you'd find it hard to run after em too. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

 

Amish flee Trumbull sheriff's
fox8.com

