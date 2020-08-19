Woman Does A Smash-Grab-Getaway At Home Depot

At a Birmingham, Alabama area Home Depot this woman sure did some more doing, doing where doers get more done as they say at the store where she drove into the Home Depot, found the aisle she needed to visit, grabbed what she wanted then peeled out HERE. Stolen were a dehumidifier and a cordless leaf blower. So she has a damp basement and is getting ready for fall. WVTM in Birmingham has the story and she'll get some more doing done, because she's still on the loose. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.