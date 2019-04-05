The LA Parking Lot Standoff

There was no call for police, a swat team with negotiators were not needed for this hostage standoff over...a parking spot that the driver's of 2 vehicles wanted to claim as their own. You know how some view a parking spot? If I see it first then it's mine. No lives were lost but someone did lose a parking spot that they were determined to get, and how long did this standoff last? Over an hour LOL. With the play by play of this fighting for a parking spot action is KTLA-TV in Los Angeles HERE. Over a parking spot? You have an awesome weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.