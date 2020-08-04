Uber Eats Delivery Guy Gets Caught, Eating The Wing Delivery

I've used Door Dash, Uber Eats especially during the first 2-3 months of this virus stuff and luckily I got to eat what was delivered unlike this poor guy. And yeah how disgusting to witness someone eating what you ordered in this case 15 wings, even more lame was this delivery guy's excuse. He simply said he was hungry when caught, red handed with medium sauce dripping all over the place. CBS Chicago has the story HERE. The next app this guy who ordered the wings on his phone will be, hitting up Google on how to make wings at home. You enjoy your wings (I'm a parmesian-garlic dry rub kinda guy) and thanks for stopping by.