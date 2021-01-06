It Wasn't Lake Effect But A Blizzard Of This That Shut Down I-90 Here

Hey fellow West-siders, have you ever jumped on 90 headed eastbound, it's sunny in Westlake. Cloudy Downtown then you get to Willoughby and it's a Colorado winter wonderland? Then you venture further east into PA and you can't see Presque Isle but you know it's there. That ride on 90 through Erie and into Western New York State can be quite the carnival ride this time of year. YourErie.com has HERE what shut down 90 recently and it wasn't the snow. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.