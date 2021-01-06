It Wasn't Lake Effect But A Blizzard Of This That Shut Down I-90 Here

January 6, 2021
Slats
Todd Bluechel pours cooled used cooking oil into a container after he deep fried a turkey in his backyard in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 8, 2020. Bluechel is the v.p. of sales marketing business development for Oil-Tech, a company that recylcles used cooking

© Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Slats

Hey fellow West-siders, have you ever jumped on 90 headed eastbound, it's sunny in Westlake. Cloudy Downtown then you get to Willoughby and it's a Colorado winter wonderland? Then you venture further east into PA and you can't see Presque Isle but you know it's there. That ride on 90 through Erie and into Western New York State can be quite the carnival ride this time of year. YourErie.com has HERE what shut down 90 recently and it wasn't the snow. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
used cooking oil spill I-90 North East PA
yourerie.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Charley Hughlett and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
The Making Of "Another New Year's Eve" With CYO and Michael Stanley WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and JC Tretter WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes